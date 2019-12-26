Reading Smokey’s column in today’s (12/17/19) Bluefield Daily Telegraph, it is with much surprise that I found myself agreeing with him for his support of an individual’s right to make up her/his mind on personal matters affecting themselves. Not once, but twice, he stated, “individual freedom” and “Individuals and families — not government — make the decisions regarding their and their children’s health, education, jobs and welfare.”
I am amazed that he finally realizes a woman has the right to decide for herself her own medical decisions without government interference. We still disagree on his idea of “traditional marriage,” but at least he is taking baby steps. Perhaps in 2020, he will realize that if he enjoys the right to marry the person he loves, then everyone has the right to marry the person they love.
Want to ask our prosecutor a question. Since the suspect in the recent robbery shown pointing a gun at a clerk’s head was already wearing an ankle monitor for a previous crime, why was his new bond so low? His previous bond should have been revoked and his butt thrown in jail! I also could not believe that there was a stipulation, if he made bond, that he would again be placed on home confinement. Isn’t a requirement of home confinement that the person wear an ankle monitor? I guess no one from our Mercer County prosecutor’s office office objected since it worked so well the first time! 2020 is a new year and hopefully it will bring change!
Bill Skeat
Athens
