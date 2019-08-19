Before the victims’ hearts stopped beating, opportunistic politicians were already blaming the president. Why the outrage over El Paso and not Chicago where seven were killed and 46 wounded at the same time? Doesn’t fit the narrative? Wrong guns? Wrong color? By the time you read this, it will already be out of the news cycle and irrelevant anyway.
Before any murder investigations were started, the solution to the problem was already identified and demands for Constitutional action is our only hope. Will changing the oil in your car fix a flat tire? The nonsense, naivety and just plain stupidity is great in America today. The blatantly bias news agencies’ predictable drivel plays a larger part in what’s wrong with America today than anything else. It’s disgusting.
A problem well defined is half-solved and a misdiagnoses can be lethal. Like using the terms gun control and mass shootings. They are criminals committing mass murders. “A gun is a tool, Marian; no better or no worse than any other tool: an axe, a shovel or anything. A gun is as good or as bad as the man using it. Remember that,” “Shane,” 1953. Stop trying to blame inanimate objects and punishing innocent people.
There are numerous pieces to this puzzle that are almost completely ignored or even considered. We need an honest discussion to include mental illness, drugs, broken families, technology and cultural changes. Instead of feel good legislation that does more harm than good, maybe we should deal with reality.
Pointing out a problem without presenting solutions is called ‘whining’. Here’s a few more:
1. Start at home. Be a parent, not a BFF. Take the damn $800 phone away, sit down at the dinner table and talk.
2. Fix the broken laws. I would start by doing away with 98 percent of the so-called “Gun Free Zones” where almost all public mass murders occur. They are nothing more than free fire zones.
3. 100 percent of the blame belongs to the criminal. Keep it there. What motivates a nutcase is almost completely irrelevant to responsibility.
4. Some say the death penalty doesn’t work. Tell that to Ted Bundy and Timothy McVeigh. An express lane would be nice.
5. You only have as many Constitutional rights as you know and understand. How many do you have? Learn your Constitution.
6. Most importantly, America is a Christian nation. Act like it. If that offends you, get over it.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley
