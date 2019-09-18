The Mercer County Fair directors would like to acknowledge and thank those who contributed both physically and financially to the 2019 fair. Attendance was the largest in three years.
Thank you to Mercer County Schools, Appalachian Power, Princeton Health Center, Princeton Rescue Squad, Ramey Motors, W.V. Dept. of Agriculture, City National Bank, New Peoples Bank, RSC, Ritchie Equipment, Mercer County Commission, Smith, Lilly and Ball, llc., W.Va. State Treasury (Culture & History) and Bluefield State. Also, thanks to the many volunteers, including Boy Scout Troop 1, who assist with set up and take down each year.
The Mercer County Fair is only able to continue this county wide event, that began in 1958 with friends and neighbors coming together to celebrate harvest and community spirit with the help of sponsors and volunteers.
Anna Johnson, volunteer secretary,
Mercer County Fair
