Speaking separately to friends, I was told of a post President Trump shared that has become widespread on social media. After the story was repeated to me more than once, I decided to get the details on factcheck.org.
Here is the false narrative: President Trump announced that the lab in Wuhan, China where the COVID-19 virus originated was funded by former President Obama in 2015 with $3,800,000 American dollars. “This fact directly links Obama to all virus deaths around the world,” Trump wrote as stated on factcheck.org. The presidential post also repeats that the virus was biologically created in a lab — a baseless conspiracy theory continuously debunked according to factcheck.org.
Factcheck.org reports that the amount of money actually awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2014 (not 2015) was $3.4 million to EcoHealth Alliance studying the risk of future occurrences of coronaviruses by bats. Of that amount $600,000 was provided to collaborator, Wuhan Institute of Virology, pre-approved by NIH and the State Department, according to EcoHealth spokesperson, Robert Kessler.
The photograph my friends referenced as evidence was mis-captioned. President Obama and Dr. Fauci were together, but it wasn’t in a lab in Wuhan, China in 2015. The photograph was taken in 2014 at the NIH Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Md. It is available via the NIT Director’s blog, according to factcheck.
Factcheck.org had many sources one could easily research supporting their corrections that debunked the conspiracy theory incited by President Trump.
In a column written by Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Charles Owens, he encouraged people to read and research more before reaching uninformed conclusions, or posting unconfirmed information on social media. I believe Charles Owens’ point is that facts, in entirety, are important. Absolutely!
During an interview and in an opinion piece, three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and American political commentator, Thomas Friedman, made some interesting observations regarding yet to be determined rules of the upcoming presidential debates. He suggested that both presidential campaigns, Trump’s and Biden’s, should agree to real time fact checks to correct misinformation pronounced during the debates.
Can you imagine the difficulty Joe Biden will have keeping his record straight considering he has been a politician for decades, and has a tendency for gaffes when making a point? Wouldn’t it be convenient to have a fact checker, in real time, keep him straight? And given President Trump’s questionable ability to speak the truth, wouldn’t it increase a voter’s awareness to know fact from fiction immediately?
If Biden was forced to finish a sentence without changing thoughts several times, and Trump knew his false statements would be countered with the truth — would a debate be shorter or longer, more interesting or boring?
Friedman also suggested that Biden’s campaign managers should encourage a stipulation before debating that he (Biden) would present his tax returns, and President Trump would be required to do the same. Trump would probably argue Biden was only trying to avoid debating. Is the president still under audit, the reason he gave for not revealing his tax information as candidate Trump in 2016? Is it a lie? Facts check, please.
I predict this presidential election will involve determining who has the stamina, leadership ability, and mental capacity to resolve our racial injustice discord, and provide uniform federal guidance for this pandemic. After all, one of the lingering medical disorders of COVID-19 is impaired brain function, and neither man can afford more of that.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield Va.
