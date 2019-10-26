Recently I entered the Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room where I was given the news I had a very bad Appendix. Surgery was scheduled and due to the busy hospital, there were no rooms available in the hospital, so I was given a room in the Women’s Center.

I can’t thank the nurses and staff at the hospital and the Woman’s Center for the care I was given during the six days I was there.

Your dedication to your patient’s is exemplary. Thank you.

Bonnye Renz

Princeton

