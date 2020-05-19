“We owe our loyalty to each other and to our children’s children, not to party politics.” — D. Stokes
I have written before that if you tow a political party line, chances are you will eventually contradict yourself. Allow me to demonstrate by referring to the impeachments of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
Jerry Nadler, a Democrat leader of the House Judiciary Committee he chairs, made this assertion during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment. Both parties must support impeachment,” he said in 1998, “or else it would divide our country too much.” Nadler obviously ignored his own proclamation during the House impeachment of Trump more than 20 years later, an impeachment that cemented our country’s partisan lines.
Could there be a more brazen flip-flop than Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, S.C.)? In Clinton’s impeachment he said, “What’s a high crime? It doesn’t even have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your office and you’re acting in a way that hurts people you’ve committed a high crime.” Yet before Trump’s impeachment reached the Senate, Graham declared, “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” Graham stated he would do everything in his power to end impeachment in the Senate as quickly as possible even though abuse of power was one of the accusations against Trump— the very thing he railed against in 1998.
I will not bother to explain the flip-flops of Alan Dershowitz or Ken Starr in both impeachments, merely pawns in the political game and not actually elected politicians. Most understand the hypocrisy, admit it or not.
Now we have the sexual assault allegations against soon-to-be Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. Democrats have been quick to circle the wagons around their man, and none more hypocritical than Nancy Pelosi. Remember the underhanded, dirty politics she used to bring accuser Blasey Ford to Congress just before the Senate voted on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court. Inversely, Pelosi has already dismissed Tara Reade’s accusation even before an investigation has been completed; endorsing Biden and saying she believes Joe Biden’s denial of sexual assault.
Republicans, the party that did everything they could to discredit Blasey Ford and support Kavanaugh, not to mention ignore President Trump’s many sexual improprieties, are demanding a full investigation of all documents concerning Reade’s employment by Biden in 1993.
Obviously both parties will have to change positions in this case, and the flip-flops will be more noticeable than a fish out of water.
My point for writing this isn’t whether Clinton or Trump should have been impeached, or whether Kavanaugh or Biden committed sexual assault. My point is Biden was in the Senate in 1993 (elected in 1972), Graham argued impeachment in the Senate and Nadler in the House in 1998. Pelosi was first elected in 1987. Hasn’t the American public had enough of their partisan inconsistencies? Congress will never pass term limits, and age of candidates doesn’t seem to be a factor to voters. How about if a politician’s age added to years of service as an elected official equals more than 80, that person can no longer be a candidate for office? Endless years in office lend itself to abuse of power and dishonest political manipulation.
Politicians can’t even support one another during a national crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox News and CNN only foster our partisan malcontent. “And yet, we have not changed so much, have we? We still coach Little League and care for our parents, we cry at romantic comedies and mow our lawns, we laugh at our eccentricities and apologize for harsh words, we want to be loved and wish for a better world. That is not to absolve us of our responsibility for our politics, but to trace a lament oft heard when we step away from politics: aren’t we better than this?” — Ezra Klein
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
