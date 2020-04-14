Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.