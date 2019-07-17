Regarding today’s (7/10/19) Letter to the Editor, the writer insulted one half of the Beaver teams by not mentioning the Beaver girl’s teams. I don’t follow high school sports but I bet that probably one or more of the Beaver girl’s teams have better records than the Beaver boy’s teams. Also, why don’t they erect signs for academic achievement, which has far more lasting significance, than who won the most games?
Seems the Republicans have already started calling the Democrats ‘Socialists’ for wanting health care for all Americans. Saw and heard on 59 News where our attorney general, who, with other Republican AG’s, is suing to end Obamacare, called it socialism and said state governments could do a better job. For readers, please note that while Republicans are busy in their attempt to get rid of Obamacare that, in all the years they have been trying to do it, please note they have no plans that will replace it. Inquiring minds should be asking why?
Wonder what other socialist programs they would like to see gone? How about Social Security, public power, farm price support, Medicaid, Medicare or bank deposit insurance? And why, when it comes to bailing out Wall Street, oil and gas industries or the car industry that they don’t call that socialism?
“President Donald Trump began a three day golf weekend (7/5/19) Friday, making his 16th visit to his New Jersey golf club since entering office and pushing his total travel and security costs for his hobby to $108.1 million.” (HuffPost) Now before his fans start complaining about President Obama playing golf, (he played a lot of golf on military bases) and his number of vacations, they need to do their research on the number of vacations/golf trips and their costs compared to Trump, at the same time in their presidencies.
Maybe I missed it, but has our local delegate moved to correct what he called an oversight, when it was brought to his attention that the recently passed education bill has no protection for LGBT students?
Bill Skeat
Athens
