What sounds like a better time: seeing baby pigs terrorized or watching giggly grade-schoolers run an obstacle course while lugging a watermelon coated in cooking oil? Organizers of the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California, answered that when they shut down the cruel “pig scramble” in favor of a contest that couldn’t be more family-friendly.
Highly intelligent and sensitive, pigs are prey animals who naturally fear humans. At an event in Texas, pigs were so desperate to escape—they were grabbed by the tail, kicked in the head, and stuffed into sacks — that they injured themselves crashing into metal fencing.
Asked about the kind decision to end the pig scramble, a Sonoma County Fair official said, “It’s just the right thing to do. We don’t want to see any of the animals get stressed out or hurt.” With fair season getting into full swing, the bar’s been set.
Craig Shapiro, PETA Foundation,
Norfolk, Va
