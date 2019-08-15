I write to voice my enthusiasm for the pumped storage hydroelectric project Dominion Energy is investigating in Tazewell County.
If Dominion decides to build this large energy storage device, it will bring more than 2,000 construction jobs to the area, at a time when the unemployment rate in the coalfields is now double Virginia’s average. It could be a more than $2 billion investment in the coalfields, where the neighboring counties have agreed to share the tax revenues. An independent consultant has estimated the economic benefit to Southwest Virginia at more than $320 million.
We desperately need the new jobs and the economic boost. Just as the hybrid energy in Wise County, built by Dominion, has proven to be a valuable asset to that county, this proposed project has the same promise for the area.
As a native of Southwest Virginia, I was witness to the “boom” years in the coalfields when the mountains of Appalachia provided the energy for much of America. Unfortunately I have also watched as the “boom” became a depression and our mountains became less important to the energy needs of the country. The proposed project, while not on the scale which we once enjoyed, will allow our mountains to once again be a provider of energy.
I hope Dominion’s continuing studies result in a decision to build in Tazewell County. We need the jobs.
William Kanto
Augusta, Ga.
