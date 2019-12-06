With the current work on the bridge to nowhere roadway, the unfinished entrance and exit ramps to John Nash should be completed.
When I-77 was being repaved the entrance from 460 east bound to John Nash was changed to a yield sign with flashing red lights. This does not work! We live on the Virginia side of the tunnel and travel this intersection often.
I have seen four wrecks at this location and those who use it often know not to expect the 460 traffic entering John Nash to yield. The solution needed was a traffic light attached to the 460 light to stop the entrance when the 460 traffic has to stop.
In all the coverage of the road construction project these ramps are never covered. An answer to this problem should be addressed to the West Virginia Department of Highways. Thank you for your coverage and editorials of the area. Even with your endorsement of Clinton.
Joe Swim
Rocky Gap,Va
