On November 4 and 5, Department of Highways employees mowed Black Oak Road Route 19/17. The operators were there to cut the grass and brush alongside the road, but I could not see where they accomplished that task.
A riding lawnmower and a weed eater could have done a better job. They didn’t have the blade low enough to cut, just trim the grass and brush. At least they will never have to worry about replacing the skid plate on the equipment because it never touches the ground.
If you travel that road and get off of the hardtop to pass someone in some places brush may hit the side of your vehicle. When this road was mowed the last time the same thing happened.
Another complaint is the ditch lines are full and several driveways on the right side of the road coming up the hollow have 2 to 4 inches of dirt and gravel in the road. In the winter ice stays across the road in those places.
When it is raining water flows across and when it dries dirt and gravel are piled up. There needs to be open-faced drains put in like the church has as you start up Black Oak Road.
I hate to complain but I was taught when you do a job you do it right.
David H. Walker
Princeton
