As a long time subscriber of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph I have to say that my day isn’t complete without reading the newspaper, in particular the local news. There is one section, however that I would like to see removed from the paper.
In our already divided area and country I feel that the “News and Views” section on the editorial page with comments from Facebook be reconsidered. Many of the comments there are just plain mean and nasty and do we really need any more of that today? I’ve written many letters to the editor and to have one published you must use your name and address. The comments in this section are anonymous and many of the folks who make them feel emboldened because of that. Most of them would not make these statements if their full names were published. But people feel empowered when they’re hiding anonymously behind their computer screens. These kinds of things only divide us further.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is better than this.
Linda Augustosky,
Rock
