First off, I think it is a great accomplishment for Mitchell Stadium to have been named Best High School Football Stadium in America.
My sadness comes from looking at the devastation of East River Mountain going on in the background in the photograph chosen for the USA Today competition.
I think it was brought up several times during the contest about the scenic beauty of our area. Really, scenic beauty. Those speaking must no longer live in Bluefield, Va., or have never been here.
If I am wrong in my disgust, why is it that all new photographs being posted of Mitchell Stadium crop out East River Mountain “the eye sore?”
I find it funny, our so-called community leaders talk tourism, tourism, tourism and then turn right around and destroy the very mountain that is Bluefield, Va. The very place we live.
If we had as much passion about what goes on in our community as we do about football we would be unstoppable — don’t you think?
Jeff Sheppard
Bluefield, Va.
Write to us...
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature, address and phone number of the writer to be considered for publication.
Names will not be withheld.
Send your opinion about a public issue:
By mail:
Letters to the Editor
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
P.O. Box 1599
Bluefield, WV 24701
By e-mail:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.