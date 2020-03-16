Even the most radical liberal or conservative Republican has to admit that the politics of our nation have gotten way out of control. Anything and everything is just political fodder. You would think that a threat to the lives of perhaps tens of thousands of Americans, the loss of billions of Americans’ savings and a halt of the American way of life would unite our leaders. But no, it is just another opportunity for political gain.
What will it take for our government leaders to unite for the well being of it’s citizens? I have listened to the Democrats wail, bemoan and belittle everything that Trump has done or said concerning our preparation. I wonder what kind of crystal ball they have. He has asked for funding, Dems say not enough, throw more money at it. He has appointed people to be in charge of the prep, Dems say they are not good enough. He invoked a travel ban early on, Dems say he is racist. Is there anything out there that will unite us save for the Democrats getting everything their way? I do not think so.
If political gain is all they care about then we should make sure they are out of politics the next election.
No one but God himself knows how bad this coronavirus will be, but when Trump says he doesn’t know if it is inevitable, it may not be really bad or it may be really bad, he is misleading the public say the Dems and their news outlets.
May God save us from politicians and the coronavirus.
Alan Webb
Princeton
