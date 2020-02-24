I have watched with interest the recent primary votes and the campaigns leading up to them as well. One thing has been a constant, main talking point. From every liberal pundit, from every member of the DNC who has been interviewed, from Pelosi to Schumer and the Democrat candidates themselves. That talking point is “their candidate has to be able to beat Trump.” Now I am not so naïve to not know that this should indeed be an important point, but these Dems are putting it out there as the only thing that matters. Really?
I have heard it at least 10 times while sitting here writing this. Are you really saying that your candidate’s political standing does not matter? The leading candidate is a socialist who thinks so much of Russia that he goes there on his honeymoon. Trump cannot talk to Russia without an investigation or impeachment. That their morals are of no consequence? You have a billionaire trying to buy the office and that’s OK with you! Their plans for our nation don’t matter? That their fiscal plan is to spend trillions of dollars is not a problem that the taxpayers should concern themselves with? This is absolutely scary and should put all voters on alert. This motto of “ABT,” which means anyone but Trump, is something to run from, not to. We all need to pay attention and be an informed voter. The media and the candidates will lie to you.
On another matter, I read an article about Manchin’s vote to impeach Trump. Don’t, and I repeat don’t, think Manchin was voting from some high moral ground. Make no mistake he was doing exactly what he was told to do. He was informed as to what he was expected to do by Chuck. He did this knowing that it is another four years before he has to run for re-election and knows the short memory of the American voter. He defended his vote by stating that he was the one Democrat who worked with Trump. Well I have news for Joe, he is supposed to represent us, not himself. He is supposed to be our vote in the Senate — not his, not Chuck’s — our vote. The West Virginia voters backed Trump by a large margin and until we no longer do so, Joe should represent us.
Alan Webb
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.