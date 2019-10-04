I am sure all or at least most of us have heard the agenda of the Democratic candidates for president. I have watched the debates, at least all I could stomach at one time, and come away amazed at the ridiculous promises and plans they make such as: The Green New Deal, open borders, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, health care, a wage whether they work or not, more taxes, gun confiscation from law abiding citizens and on and on.
But what is most disturbing to me is what the pundits have to say about these promises.
I was watching a news show where one of the Democratic defenders of the candidates said, “They are just playing to their base to get the nomination.” This is code for they are lying to their own supporters to get the nomination! This in itself does not disturb me. But what does is the fact that if they are lying so hard to their own supporters what kind of lie are they going to tell the independents and any Republicans who are disenfranchised with Trump.
Now, I fully expect politicians to lie and am knowledgeable enough to filter those that do. However, I also know there are many voters who will listen and believe the folly these candidates spew.
Please be an informed voter and not part of a herd.
Alan Webb
Princeton
