What has happened to our Democratic Party? We have seen continued hatred for the president. We have seen support for killing our unborn children through abortion, but even Joe Biden believes that life begins at conception! We have seen continued hatred for Christian beliefs. Nancy Pelosi cannot be a true Catholic and support abortion, but several so called Democratic Catholics embrace this issue.
You will go to prison for destroying a bald eagle egg but continue your freedom for taking the life of an unborn human!
We have also seen tax dollars go down the drain in continued pursuit of impeachment that went nowhere from a fake Russian collusion to harassment of Supreme Court Justice Brent Kavanagh. The party also supports euthanasia and encourages little respect for our law enforcement who lay their life on the line on a daily basis as we have recently seen in our own area. They also show little respect for the American flag and our military. As a matter of fact, Fox News was celebrating our veterans on Veterans Day while CNN was bashing the president and Brent Kavanagh. Now while some Democrats claim to support the old party beliefs they still represent the current party of radical hatred and immorality. Maybe if the Party reconsiders some of its radical embracing of these issues they may one day inhabit the White House.
George Mosko, III
Bluefield
