Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.