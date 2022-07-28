The winning traditional Bluefield Beavers have some great defensive football teams dating back to 1922 under the head coaches of Dick Nebinger, Clark (Bub) Brown, Tony Lotito, Merrill Gainer and John Chmara that made the top 10 seasons with the least points scored on them.
Coach Dick Nebinger’s 1925 Beavers shut out their first six opponents in a 6-1 season that gave up only seven points the last game of the season and their only loss.
Ranking second defensively and probably the Beavers greatest defensive football team was the super 1965 state AAA championship team with an undefeated 11-0 record under great coaching legend Merrill Gainer. The Beavers had a highly remarkable defense that gave up only 19 points the entire season with the first team defense allowing just six points.
Bluefield posted a school record eight shut outs and they shut out all three of their Kanawha County opponents with scores of 33-0 over South Charleston, 33-0 over No. 1 ranked humiliated Charleston and later blanked the Dunbar Bulldogs 13-0 to win the 1965 state AAA Championship.
Coach Gainer was a master on defense and during his nine-year career from 1959-1967, his Beaver defenses performed with great precision and skill and allowed just 4.8 points per game on the average and shut out 41 opponents and are amazing statistics by any measure.
The third ranked defense was Coach Clark (Bub) Brown’s 1930 Bluefield squad with a total of 30 points scored on them during a 7-2 season with six shut outs and allowed only 3.3 points per game on the average.
The Beavers under architect of victory Coach Merrill Gainer in 1967 won the state AAA championship with another 11-0 season when they walloped Stonewall Jackson 27-7. The Bluefield defense ranked fourth at the school by giving up only 39 points the entire season with six shut outs and allowed just 3.5 points per game on the average.
The undefeated 9-0 record 1968 Beavers ranked fifth defensively under legendary first-year head coach John Chmara. The defensive-minded Beavers scored a lot of defensive touchdowns off the blocked punts and turned several pass interceptions into touchdowns. Bluefield in 1968 had five shut outs and allowed just 39 points the whole season. The first team defense gave up only 13 points.
Ranking number six defensively was the 1977 Beaver team with an 8-2 record under astute coach John Chmara. The Beavers displayed a great precision defense that didn’t allow a single touchdown during the first six games but the offense gave up two points on a safety in the first game. Bluefield in 1977 gave up only 41 points the entire season and had six shut out wins.
Number seven on defense was the 8-0-2 season in 1945 under coach Tony Lotito that gave up 44 points and had five shut outs including a 0-0 tie against a tough Princeton Tiger team the last game of the season.
Merrill Gainer’s unbeaten 10-0 1960 and the 9-1 1964 Beaver teams ranked eighth and ninth defensively by allowing 45 points scored on them each year and both recorded six shut outs per season.
Number 10 defensively was Coach Clark (Bub) Brown’s 1931 Beavers with an 8-2 record and posted five shut outs and gave up 46 points the entire season.
Even though none of the current head coach Fred Simon’s Beaver teams didn’t make the top ten best defenses, the legendary Beaver coach has won more state championships than any other coach at Bluefield High with a total of five state AA championship wins and he also has eight other state AA runner-up championship game appearances which is a great accomplishment by any standard for any head coach.
Coach Simon has had some great defensive players in the likes of Yubrenal Isabelle, Jake Lilly and Sean Martin.
Tim Kish, Bluefield Beaver Football Historian
Parrott, VA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.