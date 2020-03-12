It’s Friday, March 6, snowing and getting colder, and I have been watching the news all day and am suffering coronavirus news overload. The TV replays a clip of President Trump saying that the virus could get worse, or it could miraculously disappear.
At any moment, the president could draw Harry Potter’s magic wand and exclaim, “Abracadabra.” The U.S. had more than a month to prepare, but we underestimated the threat.
I consider watching cartoons as the news updates more outbreaks of COVID-19. Yes, a kid at heart, maybe I’ll tune into Batman. Except there must be an abundance of bat guano in the bat cave, and Batman may have the coronavirus. No thanks. Superman? An illegal alien disguised as mild-mannered Clark Kent.
Could he have a virus from his alien planet, Krypton? He may have already infected Lois Lane and others at the Daily Planet. Lois and Superman should be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Cartoons are out.
Refocusing on the news, there is a frightening story of the devastating toll of the virus on a nursing home in Washington State. My mother is in a local nursing home.
The story is alarming, in the least.
The news finally shifts from something other than the coronavirus. Cameras show a horrendous display of bad behavior by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
He stands in front of a microphone pointing his finger and shouting threatening discourse at two of our Supreme Court Justices, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. I yell at the TV, “Come on Schumer, isn’t it enough that our president says a federal judge can’t perform his duties because he is of Mexican ancestry? President Trump claims his buddy, Roger Stone, didn’t receive a fair trial because the judge was an Obama appointee. Trump already believes AG Barr is his personal attorney. Now this, Schumer.”
From the other room, my wife suggests not watching the news. I apologize for yelling. We should worry for our democracy. Folks already distrust the legislative branch (Congress). Our president, the executive branch — you know how divisive that is. If politicians destroy our confidence in the judicial branch, Ben Franklin’s fear we will not keep our republic may be realized.
The courts guard us as we balance on the precipice of political discord destruction. We must stop judicial branch political abuse.
We should enact age limits for political office—no one over 70. That would eliminate Schumer (70 this November), McConnell (78), Pelosi (79), Biden (77), Sanders (78), Pres. Trump (73), and many others. Problem solved.
The news displays Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow echoing President Trump’s belief that COVID-19 is contained. That’s a political stance, not science — more like science fiction. The TV screen flashes the Dow Jones still dropping. Lack of confidence and heightened fear are driving the markets. Wonder why?
The news switches to an expert physician who recommends that anyone 60 or older with illnesses like diabetes or emphysema should stay home and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and save elderly lives.
Don’t attend sporting events, concerts or large family gatherings, he declares. That’s almost everyone I associate with, my wife and me included. Depressing!
Obeying the doctor’s protocols suggests my wife and I will be deprived of social contact for quite an extended period. The snow and cold already have me down, and the news on TV doesn’t help. Maybe some music would change my melancholy. I am a child of 1970’s music, and dance music would definitely lighten the mood.
First on the playlist is the Bee Gees. The song is “Stayin’ Alive.” How appropriate is that?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.