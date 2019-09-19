With the apparent lack of intelligence and common sense that the “new Democratic Party” has encompassed, here we are again wasting taxpayer dollars on attempting to impeach the president.
Do they not realize that if they do succeed (which is highly unlikely) another Republican is in line to continue the present administration’s policies such as stopping the slaughter of unborn children, protecting our borders, etc.?
This party’s lack of common sense is disturbing to say the least. You have Muslim women standing up and displaying their hate toward Israel which would be a biblical disaster as we all know and you have disrespect for the flag, the unborn, the military and the Christian nation as a whole.
This is not your grandfather’s Democratic Party. It is no longer the party for the working man but a party for the radical, jealous, anti Christian and full of hate, none of which our founding fathers practiced.
George Mosko
Bluefield
