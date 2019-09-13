Comcast is un-American!
Why does Comcast only show stations that are liberal? Only Fox is allowed to lean to the conservative ideas of governance. Why is Comcast not offering NewsMax and One America Network? If the good people in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph area cannot get a fair and balanced view of the politics in this part of the country, I suggest going to another provider.
Ronnie Johnson
N. Tazewell, Va.
