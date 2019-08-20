Few have the resources and fewer still have the compassion that was again demonstrated by Michelle and Tom Cole as shown in the Saturday, August 17, 2019 edition of the Daily Telegraph.
Their transporting of the disabled wolf dog to a shelter half of the country away again shows their concern for their and our shelter animals.
Thanks again Michelle and Tom for your concern for those that are in need!
Bill & Mary Lou Nabors
Bluefield
