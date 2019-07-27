I am writing to express my disappointment in the lack of transparency and lack of communication from the city of Bluefield Board of Directors to the tax paying public citizens. As many are aware, when the Bluefield City Board holds meetings, they are held on Tuesdays at noon.
Employed citizens realize these meetings are not only in the middle of the work week but also in the middle of the work day. By having these meetings at this inconvenient time, the board guarantees a lower possibility of public attendance. Many concerned citizens, myself included, have questioned why this is the case. The director of human resources responded to the inquiry on Facebook by stating evening meetings were held for several months without an increase in attendance.
My questions of when these alleged evening meetings occurred and how those alleged evening meetings were advertised to the public continually went unanswered. From a review of the city’s website, this administration has not had a single evening meeting.
As a spokesperson for the city has admitted, evening meetings had the same public attendance, yet the board still opts for lunch time meetings. It seems abundantly clear to me that there are other unspoken motives to keep the public from attending.
The city of Princeton’s Council has evening meetings. The town of Athens has evening meetings. Bluefield, Virginia has evening town meetings. But apparently, the Bluefield Board of Directors can’t be bothered. It is indeed shameful and disappointing. My hope is that citizens continue to challenge this until the board makes the right decision and changes the time of the meetings.
Stephanie Pfeifer, Esq
Bluefield
