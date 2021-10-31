It’s a “Hard Habit to Break” not to dance and sing to sights and sounds of “CHICAGO” the Chi-Town Transit Authority “Chicago Tribute Band” when they knocked our socks off Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Richlands High School for CART’s (Citizens for the Arts) opening performance for the 41st Season. “You’re the Inspiration” for CART with your standing ovations and true joy and sadness when you leave, that is “If you Leave me now” but I know you’ll be back because “Beginnings” start now for a full slate of great performances.
I would like to thank Clinch Valley Health for sponsoring Chi-Town Transit Authority. We are “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” with the support of so many friends and all I can say is “Make Me Smile” and “Wake Up Sunshine” I’m on a roll. Only “Time” will tell when we get back to the “Old Days” and “I’ve Been Searching So Long” for that happiness. Of course “Saturday in the Park” breathing fresh air gives you that same feeling. “Listen” “Just You N Me” total satisfaction.
“Hard to Say I’m Sorry” that we had to call it a night however I would like to thank all the people that made it possible to have a great evening. Our technical and production team was made up of Jeff Mathis, Mathis Recording, Lights and Sound Studio, Jeff Rose, Ethan Sexton, Carson Brown, Brenda Horn, Morgan Gilbert, Elaine Holmes, Rod Moore, Cathy Harris, Laura Harris, Sylvia Boyd, Susie Hampton, Jane Mulkey, Bonnie White, Cindy Nicholson, V & V Restaurant, Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Richlands, Town of Tazewell, Town of Cedar Bluff, Tazewell County Communications and Tourism, Southwest Virginia Community College, WVVA, WGTH, J104.5, News and Press, The Voice News, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WRIC Star 95, WXLZ 1073, Lebanon News, Virginia Mountaineer, Bristol Herald Courier, the Tazewell County Public School System, Richlands High School administration and custodial staff. It is phenomenal the extra support we received to make sure we had the opportunity to bring CART’s performance to the Richlands High School stage. This extra ordinary effort by the school and CART’s Board of Directors made it possible to keep everyone safe and secure. Thank you our audience for acknowledging the importance of following the CDC and VHD regulations. You are the BEST!
Rickie Vencill, Principal at Richlands High School was the prize winner of the Chi-Town Transit Authority’s T-Shirt. Congratulations Rickie “Baby What A Big Surprise”!
See you at Tazewell Middle School, Sunday, November 7:00 p.m. when Maria Yefimova, Classical Pianist performs with Terra Voce, featuring Flute and Cello. You don’t want to miss this sensational international concert.
Always appreciative of your support and see you when the curtain opens!
Ginger H Branton, Executive Director
Citizens for the Arts (CART), Richlands
