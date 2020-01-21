The article written Sunday, January 12th, by Charles Boothe conveying his interview with City Manager Dane Rideout was well-done and informative. Thank-you for an insider’s perspective about our military.
Also, thank-you, Mr. Rideout, for your and your family’s service to our country. Very impressive!
Given his military background, it is easy to understand why Mr. Rideout stated, “I think we need to trust our military leaders advising whomever is the sitting president. They know what they are doing.”
Except many times they don’t know what they are doing. Reflect about the U.S. invasion of Iraq based on weapons of mass destruction possessed by Saddam Hussein. WMDs didn’t exist in Iraq, and apparently little forethought was given to the aftermath of an Iraq without Hussein, a murdering dictator we all agree was a horrible person, like General Qasem Soleimani.
After the overthrow of Saddam, Iraqi police and military forces were in complete disarray allowing terrorist cells to develop and flourish. We’ve spent millions of dollars and lost many Americans based on President Bush’s poor advice and intelligence information. Iraq is now an ally of our enemy, Iran.
Or consider recent reporting after a three-year court battle to obtain government documents relating to the Afghanistan war. Reporting indicates that military officials failed to tell the truth about our 18-year campaign in Afghanistan. Officials made false positive assessments about a war that had become “unwinnable.” Three-Star Army General Douglas Lute admitted in 2015, “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan. We didn’t know what we were doing.”
Since 2001, 775,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to Afghanistan, many repeatedly. Another 2,300 died there with 20,589 wounded, and a war cost of more than $934 billion.
Contemplate the recent assassination of Soleimani. He was a horrible tyrant, terrorist and orchestrated many murders of Americans and his own people. The world is better off without him. But was the decision to assassinate Soleimani another erratic choice made by President Trump without consideration of the ramifications?
Soleimani was a despot and needed to be removed, which was justification enough for me, but Trump said he posed an “imminent threat.” No intelligence report could support that claim.
Then our president embellished that four U.S. embassies were being targeted by Soleimani forces. United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he saw no documentation indicating four embassies were targeted, and reports indicated no emergency protocols were initiated to protect those four embassies, although a world-wide alert was sent out to all U.S. embassies after Soleimani’s slaying.
Now Pompeo, O’Brien, Barr and others say the assassination was employed as a “deterrent.” Why not say so in the beginning? Perhaps because President Trump side-stepped Congress that should have been briefed beforehand had there not been an imminent threat. There appears to be confusion within Trump’s advisory team to create a consistent story.
We invaded Iraq without proper justification; we are fighting in Afghanistan while officials hide the truth about the war; Democrats and Republicans alike in Congress were dismayed referring to the informational void after the Pentagon briefing following the Soleimani killing; and Trump and his advisers can’t even communicate a uniform message explaining why the assassination was necessary.
It has been more than 310 days since the last White House press briefing. Excuse me Mr. Rideout if I don’t step back and trust our leaders to do the right thing.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
