Dr. Phillip McGraw (Dr. Phil) conducted an interesting podcast where he discussed the psychology of a high profile court case involving spousal murder. Before becoming well known for his daytime television show, Dr. McGraw founded a legal consulting firm helping trial lawyers with mock trials, behavioral analysis and jury selection. He relies on this experience to make psychological profiles in this podcast about the murder and trial.
In this five-episode podcast, Dr. McGraw introduces a psychological term, confirmation bias, and explains how this belief system may have been partially responsible for the public’s misguided perception of a seven-month pregnant wife who was accused of murdering her husband. During the trial after the accused gave birth, Dr. McGraw referenced how the media portrayed her as a black widow, detailing her attractive appearance and attire, hair style and other salacious details conflated with the facts of the case.
Based on the media’s reporting, Dr. Phil suggests that many considered the accused guilty without knowing all the evidence, and then refused to change their opinion when the facts were presented during trial. The tendency to search for and confirm preexisting beliefs even when direct evidence refutes your position is known as confirmation bias.
Dr. McGraw explains that the human mind wants to accept what we tell ourselves and support our own subjective belief system. When information confounds or refutes our views, we only dig in and fight harder for our beliefs, especially when our certainty in something is challenged. Psychology teaches, as Dr. McGraw explains, this activity is normal human behavior known as confirmation bias.
Transfer this term, confirmation bias, from the psychology of the courtroom to American politics. We are primarily a two-tier system, Republican and Democrat with differing philosophies, but how many decided President Trump’s guilt or innocence without objectivity even before Mueller completed his investigation? Was confirmation bias at play?
Our country is once again divided about the news of an investigation of President Trump. Formal impeachment inquiries were initiated by Speaker Pelosi before the White House released the transcripts of a concerning conversation President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky held, revealed by a whistleblower’s complaint. As the facts are exposed, Republicans and Democrats are spinning the narrative and muddying the waters of the swamp attempting to sway the American public for or against Trump and his administration.
As this drama unfolds, I have been watching the events reported by Fox News and CNN. Every detail is spun into the narrative given by both opposing networks in support of their beliefs. President Trump attacked the whistleblower without knowing this person’s identity, reverting to terms like “hoax” and “witch hunt” and even “spy,” creating and continuously changing his own narrative of an already confusing situation.
Voters are left to choose information to accept as true or reject as false. Confirmation bias is in full bloom within hardline Republicans and Democrats. Objectivity is rare. Remember, a respected psychologist, Dr. Phillip McGraw, described this behavior of supporting preexisting beliefs regardless of refuting evidence as human nature.
Most members of Congress begin as everyday folks that aspire to serve American constituents in support of the Constitution; members composed of preexisting beliefs and political ideology, and obviously predisposed to human nature. Will members of the House and Senate be able to rise above confirmation bias and rely on the evidence and facts to determine where guilt or innocence exists? It should be understood that our president cannot be charged with a crime while in office and the impeachment process is more a political exercise than it is a legal procedure that relies on public sentiment
Don Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
