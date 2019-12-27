Do you remember as a kid how everyone sat down and heard Christmas stories? This happened during the performance of “A Toast to Christmas featuring Brass 5” on Tuesday, December 17, with special effects and all. It truly brought back precious memories.
The music filled the auditorium with all the old classics and even a little jazzed up Christmas. Brass 5 shared the history of many carols and how they developed into Christmas songs we sing today. It was the perfect beginning for the holidays.
I would like to thank the following for their sponsorship: Dr. Joe Adair, Gene and Martha Hurst, TruPoint Bank and Mary Sue Whitt and additional contributions from James and Becky Belcher and Danny and Diana Coulthard. CART also received grant funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
CART’s technical assistance came from Doug Branton, Rod Moore, Sylvia Boyd, Elaine Holmes, Regina Sayers, Cathy Harris, Don Baker, Barbara Cook, Pat Reynolds, Pam Meade and the Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
Even though the Grinch was there Tuesday, he didn’t stop any of us from sharing our holiday joy.
I wish everyone a very safe and happy New Year. See you at CART’s next performance, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” featuring the Barter Players, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium and let’s see who wins the heart of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel.
Ginger H Branton, executive director
CART, Richlands, Va.
