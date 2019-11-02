Folks are voting consistently on social media to prove that Mitchell Stadium, the hallowed ground which supports two football teams, two communities and two states, is the best in the nation – because of the memories, the homecomings and the location of a house divided, but hearts united.
Our stadium deserves to win. This is a place that has harbored dreams and disappointments since 1935. As a child, I walked with my grandfather who labored up the hill to watch my cousin play.
As a teen, I sat in the bleachers and prayed earnestly for my team to win. As a parent, I hoped my child would escape injury when he took the field. As a grandmother, well, I have shivered in the stands, trudged onto the turf after the game and cheered for boys from both sides of the state lines.
Mitchell Stadium deserves to be named the best of the best. A vote for Mitchell Stadium is a vote for all that we love and all that we hold dear.
Another vote will be held this Saturday, November 2. The levy, which benefits the Mercer County School system, isn’t quite as old as the stadium, but for over 50 years, the funding from the monies provided by the levy has supported students, faculty and staff. In fact, that levy has helped pay the rental fees for that beloved old stadium for half a century.
That levy has provided the transportation for athletes and band members to travel to those revered grounds. That levy has helped provide instruments for those band members and uniforms for those players. That levy has also kept those students safe in their schools because of the security it provides. That levy has assisted in maintaining those schools in housing all that we love and all that we hold dear.
Yes, I am a teacher, and yes, I have taught on both sides of the field – that field which straddles two states, yet joins many hearts.
Yes, (to respond to comments I’ve read) many of the students benefited by the levy will leave this area, but I have faith that the legacy of this community and these schools will continue to inspire those who leave to make a difference, to make changes which will ultimately affect the future of this entire community.
And for those who choose to stay, oh the comforts of home … of knowing that the citizens of this county choose to support their children, choose to provide secure, quality schools and choose to provide the very best locations for them to learn lessons outside of the classroom.
Mitchell Stadium. The levy. Let’s continue to support all that we love and all that we hold dear.
Gail Webb
Teacher, Bluefield High School, Bluefield
