I and my good friend would like to give our profound gratitude to the Bluefield Fire Department for helping us with a gentleman gaining entry to his apartment downtown.
Tommy is crippled and fell at his home and was found by his caseworker. Bluefield Fire Department came and picked him up taking him to the hospital. My friend Joyce and I came to take him home, but could not help him up to his apartment due to his disability and because he had no keys or his walker. Again the Bluefield Fire Department came and helped.
Not only with four firefighters, but some of the kindest men who helped in any way they could. That episode gave us renewed confidence and appreciation for first responders. The hospital staff was also awesome and coordinated with the fire department.
The city of Bluefield should be proud of its hospital and fire department. I can’t imagine what would have happened to Tommy if these hero’s had not been there. Thank you so very much. Steven, Joyce and Tommy.
Steven Dorman
Princeton
Write to us....
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature, address and phone number of the writer to be considered for publication
By mail:
Letters to the Editor
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
P.O. Box 1599
Bluefield, WV 24701
By e-mail:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.