Yes, our city is alive and well!
Recently making a trip to the beautiful Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield we were amazed at the nostalgic beauty of this structure. Not only is our city bustling with downtown nightlife with movies, great restaurants and beauty, jobs have finally arrived with the welcomed Intuit and several other establishments.
Its certainly worth placing on a night’s agenda to enjoy fine food and go back to the real days of nostalgic movie watching. Credit to all those who raised money to bring the Granada back to life and congratulations to our city leaders in bringing Bluefield back to life!
George Moskoll,
Bluefield
