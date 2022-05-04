I would like to issue a huge thank you to BHS band director, Nick Hinkle. Mr. Hinkle just returned from not only an educational trip, but also a fun trip, involving the Bluefield High School marching band. The band students worked hard and have been rewarded with a trip to Disney World in Orlando, FL.
While at Disney, the students were invited to take advantage of a professional recording studio.
They visited the different theme parks at Disney as well as Universal Studios.
Mr. Hinkle works tirelessly with the band students, making sure they learn their music as well as their marching formations for ballgames and band competitions.
Today as so many departments in education are cut, because of funding, Mercer County Schools are fortunate to be able to take advantage of the musical talents of teachers like Nick Hinkle, who not only passes forward his love of music, but the places it can take you!
Thank you Mr. Hinkle for teaching our children, and also, this huge undertaking of showing them that music is everywhere.
Rhonda Farley, Bluefield
America’s favorite past time tainted by greed
I just listened to a report on NBC news about the numbers of batters being hit by pitched balls while at bat. It is interesting to note that MLB conducted an experiment last year with a lighter ball to try and reduce home runs. A MLB pitcher is akin to a surgeon with a scalpel. Precise. Adjusting the weight of the ball a minute amount will result is loss of control. Let them play ball MLB. On another note, after some research I learned that the balls are made in Costa Rica and the majority of the bats are made out of country. The exception being the Louisville Slugger brand. The majority of the uniforms are made in China except game day jersey’s. Corporate greed scores again. America’s favorite past time is tainted by greed. And so it goes.
Mike Eades, Princeton
