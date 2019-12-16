Last week I called for a refill on my insulin and found out my pharmacist could not provide the said insulin due to the fact my insurance would not give him a price that would provide him with a profit.
I was devastated. In my case, insulin is a life-giving medication. Without insulin for my diabetes, the choice is death. I have a heart condition involving a 20 percent ejection factor and a bad left eye that is considered non-functional due to macular degeneration. I am a danger on the road and can’t get to a large city to get a prescription filled.
I called my insurance and they advised me to call the company making the decisions about medications for their policies.
As a result of this conversation, I was told I could purchase the product from them. Well, their closest pharmacy is 30 miles from me, with city driving to get there. This is not a safe scenario for drivers around me due to the lack of vision in my left eye. I use vial insulin and it needs to be refrigerated, so ergo another problem.
Two scenarios exist. The decision-making company is trying to run out the small business pharmacy, or the manufacturing company of the insulin has raised the price so they can make more profit. “Greedy.”
Well, whichever possibility is the reason I am caught in the middle of it with a hope and prayer. “Not Good.”
I have heard stories about this kind of assault on seniors. I wish I would have known about this so I could have gone to my endocrinologist and got ahead of the debacle.
All I can do today is advise the senior community that they need to get ahead of this battle for their own sake.
At this point, I am working on an appointment with my endocrinologist to see if another insulin is on the list of covered products that I can use that will be as good or close to the result for my diabetes medication.
FYI, seniors and diabetic patients — big pharma is making all the money and endangering the very people they depend on for the money they take to restore the bathroom in their yachts.
Robert Woodbury
Ballard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.