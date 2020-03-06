Elizabeth Warren, one of the numerous stalwarts offering themselves as the next Democrat president of the USA, is well known for explaining her brilliant plans for improving this country.
Her most common answer to any inquiry is “I have a plan for that.” She has a plan on how to make free health care available to all of us at no cost.
This would be a remarkable achievement, most would agree. Trillions of dollars is, after all, still a lot of money. It would even take the federal government some time to print that much, and the deficit is already that high.
One way to start might be to follow the example of Japan, where malpractice lawyers are scarce and the population quite homogeneous. Or England, where the loser bears the cost of a “malpractice” action.
A great part of the cost of medical care is used in “defensive medicine,” that is, procedures, X-rays, lab tests, treatments, that are recommended in the hope to reduce unhappy outcomes to zero. Given the fact that “medicine” is not an “exact science,” and that all of us die eventually after happy as well as unhappy experiences, this is an impossibility.
We live in the freest and most varied of countries. People from everywhere live here. It is a matter of pride.
Add to that the fact that people here are particularly self destructive. Smoking has decreased, thankfully, but takes an average ten years off a smoker’s life. Obesity, well, take a walk around the grocery store, or Walmart. The “drug epidemic” and careless driving take many of our best young as well as older people. Alcohol, although an effective “social lubricant,” is overall harmful to health and happiness.
The basic elements of good health are well known. Public health, sanitation, clean water and food, some immunizations, antibiotics, blood pressure medications, insulin, and antidepressants, among others are remarkably inexpensive. Cancer treatments, care for advanced dementia and some untreatable illnesses are humane and very few people of any political bent would suggest limiting them. However, they contribute very little to the average length and pleasure of life.
Thinking back, I wrote a letter to editor much like this about 30 years ago. Other than some advances in medication and medical procedures, little has changed.
But in the interval, private practice has been nearly eliminated by the powers that be, mainly big government, the legal and insurance industries. Try to find a family or general practitioner, or any specialist for that matter, not employed by a hospital or express care type of organization.
Most people are optimistic that things tend to get better with time. Of course, there is a relative minority of pessimists who seem to look forward to an early end to humanity.
Unless their ideas are followed, of course. Witness the flock of Democrat candidates.
Stephen DeGray M.D.
Bluefield, Va
