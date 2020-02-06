The Bluefield Blue Jays might go away. I am nonplussed at this possibility that seems out of my hands certainly, but rather is a decision that rests with the powers that be in Major League Baseball. A quick trip down Google lane shows the team beginning in 1937. I don’t know about you but I wasn’t even born yet and I am pretty old. The president of the team, George McGonagle, was named “The King of Baseball” in 2012 at the annual Winter Meetings in Nashville Tennessee. (Wow!) I can recall 2012 if not 1937.
Also, this past week my husband’s brother Frank died at the age of 56 and I am pretty sure that for all those 56 years he was a big fan of baseball in all its forms.
This brother met his wife working concessions in Washington, D.C., for the Washington Nationals. After decamping to Arizona, they both were devotees of the Arizona Diamondbacks. My brother-in-law suffered a life-altering stroke in 2010 that rendered him a person that now is forever in a wheelchair. Despite that terrible event, he and his wife would ride the bus and train to downtown Phoenix and always have a great time. He became a known quantity there at the stadium and the famous as well as more pedestrian players, and of course other fans, would take note of this couple and their love of the game. Frank even threw out the first pitch for one of the Diamondbacks’ games in 2013.
Fun Fact, the owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks is Ken Kendrick, a native son of Princeton, West Virginia.
In 2019 my husband’s aunt, Virginia, that is renowned for her lovely quilts, made Frank (the brother) a wonderful quilt commemorating his great love for the game. By then, he was dealing with stage IV cancer and things were looking pretty bleak. The family bought him a new and improved television so he could watch from home but still they would make that trip in the summer heat and go to a game and have a wonderful time.
That was theirs and they clung to it for all the wonder and enjoyment it provided. Truly there is nothing on television, radio or the internet that can compare with watching a live game. I am so glad that they did this thing together. It warms the heart to think of it. Only imagine if they had the lovely summer weather of Nature’s Air-Conditioned City instead of the blast furnace of Phoenix to add to their fun. Truly heaven’s arenas and weather will be more tempered to be like Bluefield and I hope that for Frank. I do.
When my husband and I moved here to Bluefield, one of the very first friends we made was Rocky Malamisura, the general manager for the Bluefield Blue Jays. He was at that time one of the volunteers at Sacred Heart’s Food Pantry and he showed me the ropes of how to do that job. I learned also from him that the players of the Blue Jays would be from season to season the adopted sons Frank’s and his wife Sandra’s home. The players themselves from year to year come to the food pantry and do their bit to help the people that are clients and it really is something to see. It is very sweet and, no, it is not for publicity. Rocky like a good dad leads them to do acts of kindness and they do it.
Rocky’s father, now passed on and named Patsy, has a plaque at the Bluefield Blue Jays (Bowen) stadium in memory of a man that worked there forever and was a constant at the ball park. If you get out of your house at all during the summer months and see those yard posters that announce game day, then you at least have a little nudge that there is that option for something to do that evening. And my gosh, what a beautiful setting for America’s past-time. This is that game that glories the boys of summer, the ninth inning, the peanuts and popcorn, and even a little beer garden if you like. I like to go just to watch and buy the fun items on sale to send to my loved ones far away so they can root for these guys too. Far to the north in Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays are the bigger brother to those here in Bluefield.
One of my favorite things in the world is a mouse pad that had a photo of one of my daughters at bat when she played softball as a girl. That tough glint in the eye and ready-to-swing determination showed me that my daughter would be OK. She played that sport when our busy single-mother household was always in a swirl of activity with most of the attention going to her younger disabled sister. I know that somehow, someway, that sport activities gave her a sense of her own precious self and that as long as we as team and/or family stuck together things would be alright. Sports taught my darling child that.
With the sad death of Kobe and his daughter Gigi (and the family that was also killed recently) and too the death of our baseball fan in our own family (Gone now to that big stadium in the sky on January 23, 2020), one is reminded that life is all too transient. Fleeting, blink, and you might miss something and then it’s all over.
My brother-in-law and his wife don’t have children but instead have a couple of nice cats that are named ‘Fenway’ and ‘Wrigley.’ His cremated remains are now and forever in a Major League Baseball Urn with the Diamondbacks logo on it. That is really saying something when even in death your love for the sport will not be tamed. They had/have still such a large community of friends and sort of shirttail relatives that all somehow involve the game. I think that his passing brings all these friends a pang also.
Locally, I admonish (that is I strongly suggest) all fans and even the looky-loos like me to get out there and support this team and all the teams in West Virginia. It is so much more than just providing employment for all those that work in local baseball (not a small thing at all, in fact people outside of here have marched in and taken away jobs and now they’re taking away this favorite past time, I cry Foul Ball to this).
To be sure, it has nothing to do with how divided our country is but rather sports (and in this case and especially for the professional baseball team for our area) does to bring us together at the end of the day. Well said young Ashley Smith. Your enthusiasm for the game is infectious. And many thanks to that great sport-loving family right here right now, the Malamisura family, for having a hand for so long to bring this magical experience to us right here.
Thank you and now let’s Play Ball!
Patty Peebles,
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.