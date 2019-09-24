Local ATVs are getting out of hand through the areas of Crane Creek road to Windmill Gap Mountain.
They are exceeding the speed limit that they are allowed to be going throughout the community. Also having the light bars on their rides and not turning them off as they pass an automobile. That is very harmful and can cause accidents. They are riding all hours of the night, causing noise that is uncalled for for the people that live here.
There aren’t much of us left due to ATV companies and people buying out homes in this area. But for us few that are still here, we would like to have peace of mind in our own homes and be able to go outside and not listen to the ATVs rip and run our roads. As for the hours they are allowed to ride, it should only be throughout daytime hours, not night. They should only be restricted to the trails that have been made for them and not on the main roads.
We as a community should be able to have a quiet time that consists of the hours of 9 p.m. to at least 6 or 7 a.m. of the mornings. Granted, I understand they are bringing money and business to this area, but there has to be some type of way we can pass a law to abide certain rules and regulations if you ride ATVs. Businesses that make money off of these people that ride I give praise to, but it really doesn’t help us who live in the community except for causing us headaches and the stress of hearing it nonstop everyday and all day long.
Seanna Gilbert
Rock
