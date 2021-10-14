I have been watching the news coming out of Washington, D.C., about the budget reconciliation bill with much concern. I have several questions about the proposed $3.5 trillion budget. Chief among these questions is how are we going to pay for such a massive spending package. There is no question that this bill will require a hike in taxes, and that is a bad move.
The Biden Administration stated that people who make under $400,000 a year will not see a tax increase. That is not true. Ultimately, the proposal to increase the corporate tax rate from its current 21 percent level will impact all middle-class Americans. Working families in West Virginia and nationwide will end up paying the price in the form of fewer advancement opportunities and fewer wage increases. This proposed corporate tax increase will not only make it harder for companies to hire workers and offer wage increases, it will also hurt their ability to expand operations. This means less investment in our communities and a weaker economy overall.
There is no good time to increase taxes; however, in the midst of a global pandemic that has already caused businesses to close and people to lose their jobs it is the absolute worst time. Although I do not agree with many of Senator Manchin’s policies, I do applaud him for hitting the brakes on this spending package. I hope he will continue to stick up for West Virginians by opposing any increase in the corporate tax rate.
Sincerely,
Del. Doug Smith,
Mercer County
