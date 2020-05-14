According to the CDC 34,000 died during the flu season last year in the US. As of today the death toll from Covid 19 is > 81,000, and I dare say that we will have thousands more deaths.I personally would not like to be the one who decides at which point in regards to numbers of deaths warrants any particular point of action. Have we in The US acted too harshly or too minimally during this terrible disease? I guess only history will decide this. And remember we had no vaccine for this virus.So our only option was to mitigate, and practice strenuous hygiene.The deaths last year was in spite of a vaccine with a relatively small percentage of population vaccinated. I have the feeling and hope that when a vaccine is rolled out for Covid 19, we will see a higher percentage getting it. Vaccinations for any disease has saved millions of lives world wide since their inception. And results speak for themselves. Measles was eradicated by all scientific measures in the US as a result of vaccinations. Small Pox was wiped out on the planet. DPT et al. Remember an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Are there risks with vaccinations? Of course. But look at the real data and then weigh the Risk vs the Gain.
Mike Eades, Princeton
Commented
