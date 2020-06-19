Dear Governor Justice,
Food for All is a broad and diverse coalition of individuals and organizations across West Virginia who believe no West Virginian should ever go without access to adequate, nutritious food.
The Food for All coalition has dedicated itself to improving food security outcomes for our friends and neighbors across the Mountain State through public policy. Today, we write you to shine a light on the troubling food security situation of West Virginia’s most important group of people, our kids.
The closure of public schools in response to COVID-19 has heightened the realities children and families across our state face when it comes to food insecurity. We write today to urge you to allocate necessary funding from the CARES Act to ensure that every county in West Virginia can have the resources needed to provide summer meals along bus routes within their county.
We commend your leadership in ensuring all 55 West Virginia counties publish their summer nutrition plans through the West Virginia Department of Education’s website. However, more must be done to support families who struggle with access to reliable transportation.
West Virginia received $1.25 billion as part of the CARES Act passed in March of this year. A mere fraction of these federal dollars could be utilized to bolster the summer nutrition programs of each county to include bus route meal delivery to children throughout the state.
Delivering meals via bus route, in addition to five-day meal packs distributed at fixed locations, is a more comprehensive way to ensure families who struggle with reliable transportation in addition to our rural communities get the meals they need throughout the summer months.
It was recently reported that Kanawha County will shift all summer nutrition services to fixed locations and discontinue bus route delivery services. Many counties throughout West Virginia have only a few registered summer nutrition sites. Per your June 4th announcement, Randolph and Pocahontas counties, two of the largest and most rural counties in the state, have only four fixed summer meal locations for children between them. Many other counties have limited locations that only serve children during limited times.
We are also concerned about the potential crisis facing county school boards as they prepare to re-open schools this fall. There will likely exist situations in which schools will have to provide hybrid meal options to students, negotiating the dual realities of congregate meal settings and some form of home delivery. This re-organization will require significant administrative and logistical resources, and we urge you to consider this reality now so our counties are ready to ensure K-12 students throughout the state are accessing the nutrition that they need to flourish.
The fastest and most comprehensive way to close the nutrition gap this summer is to financially support county boards of education ability to deliver meals via bus route throughout West Virginia. As governor, you have the ability to utilize a small portion of the $1.25 billion dollars in CARES Act funding to make this happen for West Virginia’s children, and we encourage you to do so quickly.
Sincerely,
The Food for All Coalition
West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition
West Virginia Council of Churches
West Virginia Food ER
American Friends Service Committee of WV
Rabbi Victor Urecki on behalf of B’nai Jacob Synagogue
Facing Hunger Food Bank
West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy
Ibtesam Barazi on behalf of the West Virginia Islamic Association
WVU Food Justice Lab
Our Future WV
Families Leading Change
WVU Extension Service
Mountaineer Food Bank
