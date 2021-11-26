I followed with interest the excellent coverage the Bluefield Daily Telegraph gave to the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) vaccine issue. I applaud Mr. Topping for doing the honorable thing and accepting responsibility. From what I have read, he has been a capable and dedicated administrator during a challenging time.
However the wrong person accepted responsibility and resigned. Dr. Amjad is the State Health Officer. It is her duty to oversee all County/Municipal Health Departments. Mr. Topping stated that the MCHD received no notification of a dosage change for the Moderna booster from Dr. Amjad’s office. Nurses must follow doctor’s orders. They do not and should not have to “google” to find out what to do. When there is a large and universal change affecting a medication administered in all county health departments , it is the duty of the state health officer to issue a doctor’s order to establish that protocol. Not a nurse. Not Google. Dr. Amjad was remiss and derelect in her duties. She then attempted to shift blame by calling the hardworking MCHD staff “ stupid and lazy”. Although she did not go into specifics, Dr. Amjad stated that staff in other county health departments had committted similar dosing errors. Are we to assume that those staff members were also “stupid and lazy” ? Dr. Amjad failed in her duties to issue and disseminate directives. Her reprehensible behavior is unacceptable from a trusted state leader. She’s the one who needs to resign.
Kathy Wides MD, Bluefield
