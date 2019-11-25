I really enjoy starting my morning with a cup of coffee and reading the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. However I get upset when they publish articles from the AP (Associated Press) and others where the headline states a half truth or worse yet somebody’s spin on the item in question.
An example would be the article on Thursday Nov. 21 from the AP on page 2 blaring the headline “Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, witness says.” If you actually watched the farce you heard Ambassador Sondland read from his 21 page opening statement and make this statement. However, if you stayed tuned and watched the cross examination, where the actual facts came out, you heard Mr. Sondland state unequivocally that this was his opinion, his assumption, his belief.
Later when asked directly if he had been directed by the President for a quid pro quo, he stated again unequivocally that he personally asked the POTUS what he wanted from Ukraine and the POTUS said nothing, no quid pro quo, only for the new president of Ukraine to do the right thing.
Now that was a fact, not an opinion and not an assumption. The witness on Thursday said that Russia did not favor Trump or Clinton, they merely wanted to create discord in the American people. Do you think they succeeded? Well from where I sit you can take that to the bank.
There was an ask the editor article last week that took issue with Mr. Shott titled, “Republicans can do no wrong.” To that author, if it is OK for a vice president of the United States to hold up aid in order to stop an investigation into his son’s company, then what is wrong with Trump’s supposed, assumed and presumed actions?
The actions of the vice president are factual, confirmed by his own boasting. To the author, I know you know the Russian document used by the Mueller investigation was paid for by the Democratic National Committee. Democrats seeking dirt from a foreign power on a political opponent!
To that same author do you not find that it is quite coincidental that the lawyer the whistle blower ends up with, said within a week of Trump’s inauguration that the coup has started to be followed by impeachment?
To the author how do you stand by Schiff who has been horse laughed by liberal media for lie after lie to us the American people?
We as American citizens should be outraged by the actions and inactions of Congress. The Democrats have ignored the work of the people to pursue the overturning of an election, that they should have, could have won except for their laziness and arrogance. Another reason we should be outraged with Congress is something that seems to be completely overlooked during this impeachment process. We have found out that our Congress has approved at least $1.4 billion in aid to the third most corrupt nation in the world. Now I am not so naive that I think that is all they have given away. Who thinks that is a wise use of taxpayer money?
Could not these funds be better spent here? How many trillions do we give away to corrupt governments?
Remember, according to the Democrats on the debate stage last night our government is corrupt and according to their actions, I assume that the Democrats in Congress are as corrupt as any in the world. Everything is done for their own political gain. As for the Republicans, they are cowards and in defense mode.
Quit the circus, do the work of the people. There is an election in 11 months, let the people be the judge. But wait, according to some Democrats they have to impeach Trump to keep him from winning. What a dysfunctional legislative branch of our government.
How can anyone get re-elected to office?
Alan Webb
Princeton
