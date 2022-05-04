I just listened to a report on NBC news about the numbers of batters being hit by pitched balls while at bat. It is interesting to note that MLB conducted an experiment last year with a lighter ball to try and reduce home runs. A MLB pitcher is akin to a surgeon with a scalpel. Precise. Adjusting the weight of the ball a minute amount will result is loss of control. Let them play ball MLB. On another note, after some research I learned that the balls are made in Costa Rica and the majority of the bats are made out of country. The exception being the Louisville Slugger brand. The majority of the uniforms are made in China except game day jersey's. Corporate greed scores again. America's favorite past time is tainted by greed. And so it goes.
Mike Eades, Princeton
