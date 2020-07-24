It is a dark time for America. We are enduring division that rivals the 1960s and perhaps approaching the tragedy of the 1860s. How wonderful it would be if we could fix the problem but it seems we are spending more time attempting to fix the blame.
Fixing any problem requires a correct understanding of what the problem is. Many say that it is our leadership especially the current President. Some say that it is the breakdown of the family or the lack of morality or respect for the law or the pride of the rich or oppression of the poor.
Perhaps we should consider history to be more informed about the current situation.
The wisdom of George Santayana rings true today, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
We can learn from history and the history of America would instruct us concerning the cause and correction of the current situation, if only we would listen then act upon the knowledge and wisdom of past leaders. A case in point follows.
This is Benjamin Franklin’s speech to the Continental Congress on June 28, 1787 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. America had declared her freedom in 1776 and won her freedom in 1783. Now came the most difficult task of putting this infant nation together. This is what Franklin said as he asked for prayer to be made before every session:
“I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth— that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, it is probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that “except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.” I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and a bye word to future age.”
We have forgotten God.
From the Puritans to World War II, through times of great distress, we have turned to the God of the Bible. And He was faithful to repair and restore, sometimes not swiftly and certainly not without trials.
This is surely a time when revival and reconciliation is required beginning with prayer, as Franklin said, and including family and corporate worship. God is our only hope and only through His faithful people.
Can the grass roots of America make a positive difference? The answer is a solid and resounding “Yes!” Remembering the creator by worship, by living His Word and by leaning solely upon Him.
Terry Kornegay
Peterstown
McCurry will be remembered as a gentle soul
Sunday night, June 14, the animals and the people that love animals lost a good friend in the Passing of Katherine McCurry of Princeton.
Katherine had been instrumental in the opening of the old Mercer County Animal Shelter. I met Katherine in 1978 or 1979, for years Katherine had been at the shelter every Sunday and on the holidays working to clean cages, feed and water the animals, medicate sick ones, and when they couldn’t be saved; euthanizing them. She did it all
I became Shelter Director in the 1980s after a few years of volunteering, and Katherine was the Humane Society President. When she euthanized a sick puppy or kitten she lovingly tied it up in her shirt, like a sling, so it would feel the warmth of her body and not be alone until it “went to sleep.”
Funding was cut the year I became Shelter Director due to cuts in federal funding. We got less than $50,000 a year from the County, Bluefield, and Princeton combined and we had 6 employees to pay and over 8,000 animals a year to look after. Katherine would set up flea market tables in Green Valley and sell what we donated from our houses and any other donations we could get to feed the animals. Neither Katherine or I took any salary. Many times when we had a sick dog or cat, Katherine took it to the vets and said, “Just put it on my tab.” At Christmas the donation of money and food helped. Katherine Nelson of Bluefield donated a lot of supplies for the shelter for many years.
Katherine took animals that needed help home with her; and one night I heard a chicken when Katherine and I were on the phone. She said it had sore feet and she took it home to rub it’s feet with oil so it didn’t hurt. There were many similar stories.
I’ve heard there is a Rainbow Bridge where animals that you have loved and cared for play while waiting for you to pass over. Sunday night must have been very busy at the Rainbow Bridge with all her furry friends to greet her.
Rest in peace Katherine, you are a great and gentle soul.
Jean Anastasio
S. Charleston
