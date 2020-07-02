Was not going to write a letter so soon but there seems to be a target rich environment and I must respond to it with this letter.
Who ever thought that conservative columnist George Will would ever call for the defeat of a Republican president, but he has done this by calling for the defeat of Trump in the November 2020 election. You can read his complete article by googling, “Conservative Icon George Will urges November sweep: vote out Trump and all GOP enablers,” (HuffPost Politics, 6/2/2020). In this article, he refers to the Trump sycophants in Congress as dogs who “gambol around his ankles with a canine hunger for petting.” He also says, “And for those who think Trump has reached rock bottom, Will warned that there was no such thing with the president.”
For all your readers who are always praising Trump as the second coming, along with Falwell and Graham, here is a headline for you. It is: Religious leaders say they were teargassed for Trump’s church photo op. “Police drove off of the property of St. John’s Church to make room for the president, according to Rev. Gini Gerbasi;” (HuffPost Politics, (6/22/2020). They also said that the visit to St. John was not cleared with any Episcopal clergy. They just showed up, tear gassed anybody there and drove them away — just so Trump and his sycophants could have a photo op. Do believe he was holding a Bible to prove his sincerity. The Episcopal Bishop of D.C. made the following comment, “Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence,” (Washington Post Religion, (6/22/2020).
The letter writer (6/2/2020) was full of indignation for feeling she was being criticized for not wearing a mask. Perhaps she was taking her guidance from her president and ignoring Dr. Fauci. For my wife and I, we know which one of these two to ignore and which one to believe. Rumor has it that Dr. Fauci will be named Time’s Person of the Year and that Trump will be the first president to have a litter of kittens when Time Magazine makes the announcement.
In Smokey’s column (6/2/2020), he again cites a Republican raising the question about the government giving “itself the power to interfere with our personal choice” which is what the letter writer of 6/2/2020, I believe, is also raising. So if Republicans are raising the question about face masks, etc., how do they justify their interference with a woman who wants to make her own medical decisions (like the letter writer)?
Again thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeet
Athens
Troubling headwinds brewing for gun rights
The right to bear arms has always been guaranteed to Americans by the 2nd Amendment per our Founding Fathers. Of course, this right has also been a political football down through the years too, especially around election time. But there are some new troubling headwinds brewing for these rights! Consider the following arguments:
First, the citizens did not need to be armed as heavily, because the police were there to serve and protect, gun opponents told us. Now, the talk about defunding police departments is all the rage due to a disgusting incident in Minnesota.
That kind of talk has only intensified Americans’ passion for gun ownership. If for no other reason than to protect themselves against this ludicrous eventuality. Just look at all the property damage, injury and even death, caused by rioters taking advantage of the right to peacefully protest! The storm is definitely upon us.
Adding to this storm, is the ominous oversight of Big Brother, whether it be by the government/politicians or Big Tech. As this is written, there is legislation pending that would require any gun permit awarded to meet certain infringement of liberties, rights and privacy! If passed, the right to bear arms would now require the turning over of all browsing history and social media account passwords. Granted, this is only at the state level in a couple of instances now, but what if this becomes a national phenomena?
Welcome to The Great Awakening concerning Big Tech and politics! No longer fear this dictatorial spying. This author suggests using the Big Tech browser of your choice and look up the term “trace free”. Readers may be shocked just what is available to them!
Michael Keaton,
Princeton
