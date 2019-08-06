My husband and I greatly enjoyed your column about the very agile Al Land. Jim and I grew up in Wyoming County and saw those Al Land commercials constantly on WHIS (channel 6). WHIS later became WVVA. You left out his closing line after his signature “I’ll stand on my head to please you!” It was always delivered with a broad smile and thick southern accent —“And that’s a fact!”
Although we never met Mr. Land, his wife played a very important role in our lives. In the summer of 1970, Jim was a student at Bluefield State College and had decided he was going to ask me to marry him. He went downtown and visited Al Land Jewelry. Mrs. Land was his sales clerk and showed him just the right set of engagement and wedding rings. As a very young and very broke college student, he had no money to buy them. Mrs. Land was taken by Jim’s story of young love and told him that she trusted him and would let him have the rings for only $10 down and monthly payments. Jim had the $10 (barely) and gladly agreed to her deal.
She reminded him that she was taking an enormous risk as he had no credit history and no job prospects for quite a while. But, again, she was a sucker for young love. Jim presented the beautiful rings, I said yes, and this October will mark our 49th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Land got her money much quicker than she expected. When his parents saw the rings the next weekend they loaned him the money to take back to her. That loan was paid back as soon as he got his first teaching job. Jim said that Mrs. Land was the sweetest, most gracious lady he ever met. And that, too, is a fact.
Paulette Miniaci Blankenship
Clear Fork
