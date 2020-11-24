Dear Editor,
I wanted to take a moment and focus on the good stuff for a change, by sending out a special note of thanks to all the city of Bluefield employees who I am honored to work with everyday. Simply put, you all rock!
COVID-19 in my opinion has I believe made the city staff a tighter knit team. We all realize we cant stop protecting our citizens with our police department and code enforcement, we know the fire Department has to provide fire and EMS support, but I wanted to take the time to recognize our public works folks.
I am constantly humbled by our amazing Public Works staff who keep our city looking phenomenal, work in any condition Mother Nature throws at them and are some of the most creative problem solvers around. A huge thank you to Candy Sayers (who by the way) is the only female city public works director in the state. Her leadership, dedication and vision are why that operation is so successful and accomplishes the impossible daily. I want send a huge thank you to the power trio of Brandon Saddler, Jonathon Perdue and Cody Beggs. These three great Americans, designed and built not only the new bathrooms at Mitchell Stadium, but also, the impressive drum and nutcrackers that host our new Christmas tree downtown.
A huge shout out to our Holiday of Lights crew led by city park superintendent Bradley Dempsey. He along with David Lester, Mark Davis, Darren Lester, Jonathon Ferrel, Jackie Schrader and Matt Perdue have created another master piece far exceeding 1,000,000 lights! City park has never looked so good and continues to be a jewel of the region. Our leaf teams continue to “get after” the myriad of leaves all over the city constantly struggling with outdated equipment, our mechanics lead by Tom McGraw are flat out miracle workers keeping a very tired fleet running, our sanitation crews are second to none and a huge shout out to our foremen, Scotty Smith and Jimmy Lewis for making all this work seamlessly.
A special thanks to William Bennett who has been the heavy equipment operator behind all the major projects. He is truly a master of his craft. I want to end this letter by casting a spotlight on two of the most stalwart men I have had the pleasure of working along side. Randolph Tyson and Billy Carson are quite honestly the hardest working, most dedicated and dependable men I have observed while serving as city manager. Responsible for all driveway service, road and parking lot painting, organic debris/special trash orders and seasonal decoration installation, these two gentlemen are flat out rock stars!
As we reflect on giving thanks during this holiday season, please say a couple of extra words for our men and women who make up this “team of teams” and make Bluefield a tremendous place to live, work, play and learn.
Very respectfully,
Dane Rideout
City Manager of Bluefield
