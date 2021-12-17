I agree with Bluefield Daily Telegraph columnist Smokey Shott’s assertion on November 23 that early reporting about Kyle Rittenhouse and the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 was misleading. Kyle Rittenhouse was justified when he defended himself against assailants attacking him, killing two and severely wounding another. Fortunately, the trial revealed the facts, not gross misrepresentations.
The trial questioned if Rittenhouse had reasonably feared for his life and justifiably used self-defense when he shot Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz, and examined the legality for Rittenhouse to possess the AR-15 rifle.
Smokey Shott railed against “politically liberal” media and their absence of integrity to get the facts before making false assertions about Kyle Rittenhouse and the circumstances of the shootings. His diatribe was justified. Then Shott wrote, “The agenda media reported that the gun was illegal. Wrong. Under Wisconsin law, he was entitled to possess the AR-15 as a 17-year-old. The trial judge dismissed the phony gun charge.”
Initially, Judge Schroeder would not dismiss the illegal possession charge in a pre-trial hearing in October. Under Wisconsin law, anyone under 18 who possesses a dangerous weapon is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable of up to nine months behind bars. Dangerous weapons also include nun chucks, brass knuckles, and throwing stars. As the gun law evolved, a clause for underage kids to hunt or target shoot with adults was added since Wisconsin is a hunting state. The clause was included to allow long-barreled rifles and shotguns over 16-inches in length for hunting and target practice. Young Rittenhouse’s gun was not a short barrel that the law specified as an illegal dangerous weapon.
Much later in the trial during jury instructions before closing arguments, the judge agreed to dismiss the illegal possession charge. Judge Schroeder described the poorly written law as confusing and “murky” as written and pondered how citizens could understand the law when he had difficulty himself, someone trained in the law with years of experience.
Arguably, the law was designed to allow underage kids such as Rittenhouse to possess the weapon for hunting and target practice under adult supervision. Given foresight, I am confident that lawmakers would have written the law more concisely to exclude underage, untrained vigilantes like Kyle Rittenhouse voluntarily entering a violent situation where Rittenhouse himself could have easily been murdered, probably because of the weapon he possessed. Remember Rittenhouse misrepresented his age and being an EMT to officers that night. Even so, there is no doubt, Rittenhouse acted in self-defense after putting himself in a position where there were no other options.
Fortunately for Kyle Rittenhouse the trial adhered to a quote by Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., “This is a court of law, young man, not a court of justice.” Did Rittenhouse know the difference in possession laws regarding long-barrel or short-barrel weapons? Probably not. He testified that he chose that particular gun, purchased by his sister’s older boyfriend since he couldn’t legally buy it, because it “looked cool.” In what reality is it illegal for a 17-year-old to purchase a weapon, but logical for him to strap the weapon on and walk headlong into a riot?
Good grief, Smokey Shott, was this a “phony gun charge?” Even the judge mulled over it for weeks. It was a charge that was dismissed because experts say if a law is not clear, then courts must decide in favor of the defense and the defendant. Why, Smokey, rail against media malfeasance, and a few paragraphs later practice what you ardently and rightfully repudiate? “Phony” isn’t the same as “murky” or confusing. Apparently, misrepresentations are contagious among Left and Right columnists. A vaccine can’t prevent this disease.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield Va.
