I recall a typical shift that evening in the late ‘80s until we received a call from surface security. Our mine’s monitoring system indicated a failure of one of the surface ventilation fans that provided fresh air underground.
We noticed no change in air current on our section, but mine policy dictated that miners stop production and retreat from the face area until determined if the ventilation fan could be restarted promptly.
If not started quickly, all mine personnel would be evacuated to the surface. We assembled near the fresh air, intake escape way and waited for our supervisor to receive the call via the mine phone.
During these brief moments, we felt an intense burst of air pressure that swept by us. In this same instant, the mine rumbled like a clap of distant thunder foreboding a violent storm. Within seconds, another more forceful gust assaulted us. Then silence as the air movement fell still.
Without standard ventilation, we checked for methane with our detectors. Several of us insisted on immediate evacuation.
Despite our urgency, our supervisor, Harold Shrewsbury, was adamant — we would not withdraw until he contacted the surface to acquire any information and to advise of our evacuation. Understand that from surface to shaft bottom was more than a quarter of a mile, and from that point we were several miles underground.
Communication was made by our foreman while the rest of us gathered extra self-contained self-rescuers (SCSRs) and boarded the diesel track bus.
We were told to exit the mine and pick up anyone we saw along the track. It was my fear a methane explosion had occurred due to the fan outage. Riding through the darkness, my thoughts were of disaster. Would we encounter a mine fire and have our escape blocked? Had someone been injured or killed?
I forced these thoughts from my mind and focused on preparing for any situation.
A co-worker and I detailed the procedure for donning the SCSRs. We discussed the location of the primary escape way to the nearest emergency hoist should the track we were traveling become impassable. As an EMT, my responsibility was to render first-aid should we encounter any injured miners.
We reached shaft bottom without incident. Every crew rode the elevator to safety without any injuries, but no one was certain what had happened. After gaining the surface, some of the longwall crew spoke of being nearly lifted off of their feet by the air pressure. They reported the dust was so dense, visibility was zero. Jerry Hickman, our safety trainer, informed us the concussion shook the outside facilities.
Concerns that a methane explosion had occurred proved to be unfounded. Although there were copious amounts of dust exhausted from the mine’s ventilation shafts, no trace of smoke was observed. Carbon monoxide — a product of incomplete combustion — was also absent. No signs indicating excessive heat were present underground or on the surface.
Investigations determined that the mine sustained a mountain bump. This type of shock outburst occurs when the overburden becomes stressed because of the removal of the underlying support (coal). Core drilling samples from the surface to mine level revealed that a massive layer of laminated sandstone proximate to the immediate mine roof and near the active longwall section had acted as a support beam.
The beam prevented the natural subsidence of the overburden. When the beam eventually failed, the shock wave ensued. A good analogy would be mini-earthquake. This seismic event registered at VPI.
Experience is a good teacher, but miners must constantly remind themselves of safety elements that are sometimes taken for granted because they are seldom needed. Know the location of escape ways, rescue chambers, SCSRs and first-aid supplies.
Another mountain bump this powerful hasn’t occurred at Buchanan since that evening 30 years ago.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.