I have a modest proposal. Many readers will remember the old, large Sunbeam Bread clock on Stoney Ridge that could easily be seen anywhere in the city.
I propose that the city, or a benefactor or a business erect a large lemon structure on the ridge with a temperature display large enough to be seen in the city. I further propose that this be the official temperature of the city in determining lemonade days.
I guarantee much traffic through the city to see the giant lemon temperature on hot days, and at last our lemonade days will have some legitimacy and excitement.
Doug Bourne
Bluefield
Write to us....
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature, address and phone number of the writer to be considered for publication.
By email:
By mail:
Letters to the Editor
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
P.O. Box 1599
Bluefield, W.Va., 24701
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.