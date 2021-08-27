Since 1958, both the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men are known for their long-time winning football traditions and well-coached teams.
From 1958-2021, a 63-year period, Bluefield has a win-loss-tie record of 507-191-2 and a winning percentage of 72 percent, while Graham has a win-loss-tie record of 436-251-13 and a winning percentage of 62 percent.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer has turned around the G-Men football program in a big way the last six years with a win-loss record of 59-15 and a winning percentage of 80 percent. The Graham G-Men won the State A Division 2 championship in 2018 with a 14-1 record.
Legendary Bluefield Beaver head coach Fred Simon is the Beavers all-time winningest coach in total victories with a 35-year win-loss record of 284-128 and a winning percentage of 69 percent since 1986. Coach Simon’s class AA record since 1994 is an outstanding 247-83 and a winning percentage of 75 percent. The Beavers under Coach Simon has won more state championships than any other coach at Bluefield High School. The Beavers were state AA champs in 2017 with a 14-0 record, 2009 with a 12-2 record, 2007 with a 13-0 record, 2004 with a 14-0, and 1997 with a 14-0 record for a total of five state AA championships.
Coach Simon is an outstanding offensive coach, and is a tough defensive coach and a great motivator for his team and game preparation. Fred Simon was a player for Coach John Chmara at Bluefield in 1971, 1972, and 1973 and he was also an assistant coach under Chmara in 1983, 1984, and 1985.
Glynn Carlock, after serving nine years as an assistant coach at Bluefield High School from 1964-1972, first under Coach Gainer from 1964 to 1967 and then from 1968 to 1972 under Coach Chmara, became the Graham head coach in 1973.
The legendary Glynn Carlock is the Graham G-Men all-time winningest coach with a 32-year record from 1973 to 2004 of 244 wins, 119 losses and 1 tie, and a wining percentage of 67 percent. The G-Men under Carlock were state AA Division 3 champions in 1995 with a 12-2 record and in 1989 with a 13-1 record. Graham was the only high school football team in the United States to not be scored upon during the first eight games of the 1989 season. The G-Men were well-coached under Glynn Carlock and were tough both offensively and defensively.
John Chmara, after serving as an assistant coach under great legendary coach Merrill Gainer during all of Gainer’s seasons at Bluefield from 1959 to 1967 became the Beavers head coach in 1968 and went undefeated with a 9-0 record. The Bluefield Beavers, under legendary coach John Chmara, won two State AAA championships in 1984 with an 11-2 record and in 1975 with an 11-1 record. The Beavers under Chmara had 13 consecutive winning seasons from 1968 to 1980 and a record of 101-29-1. Coach Chmara’s final 18-year record at Bluefield from 1968 to 1985 was 130 wins, 53 losses, and 1 tie, and a winning percentage of 71 percent.
Both Merrill Gainer and former Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports editor Stubby Currence had high respect for Coach Chmara. Chmara was very good at coaching the unbalanced line and the trap play on offense and was even better and tougher as a defensive coach.
Great football tradition began at Bluefield High School in 1959 when the great legendary coach Merrill Gainer became the Beavers head coach and was one of the greatest high school football coaches in state history with a phenomenal record of 87 wins, 6 losses and 1 tie at Bluefield during the nine year period from 1959 to 1967.
Bluefield won four state AAA championships under Coach Gainer and all were undefeated with 11-0 records in 1959, 1962, 1965, and 1967. The Beavers had another unbeaten season in 1960 with a 10-0 record for a total of five undefeated seasons. Coach Gainer was a genius defensive coach as his Beavers gave up only 4.8 points per game on the average and shut out 41 opponents during his nine-year tenure from 1959 to 1967. Coach Gainer also had a great precision offensive machine that made few mistakes.
The Graham G-Men under tough coach Burrhead Bradley won their first ever state championship in 1962 with a 9-1 record and were crowned State Group 1-A Virginia Champions. Both the Beavers and the G-Men were state champions in 1962 and both had 6-3-1 records in 1963.
Graham was tough under Coach Bradley and had a win, loss, tie record of 62-30-8 from 1958-1967. The G-Men had a great team in 1958 that went unbeaten with a 10-0 record and were the State Group 1-A Virginia runner-ups. A long time ago, Bluefield head coach John Chmara told me that Burrhead Bradley was a real good coach.
Tim Kish, Bluefield Beaver Football Historian
Parrott, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.